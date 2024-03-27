Well Done LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,459,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.60. 2,285,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.84 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

