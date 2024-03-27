Well Done LLC Buys 1,568,750 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 902.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares during the period. VOXX International comprises approximately 3.6% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned 7.69% of VOXX International worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOXX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

