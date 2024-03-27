Well Done LLC Buys 355 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,473. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

