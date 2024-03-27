Well Done LLC Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

