Well Done LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 2,066,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,565. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

