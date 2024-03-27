Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 7,895,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,411. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

