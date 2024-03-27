Well Done LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 591,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

