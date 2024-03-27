Well Done LLC Sells 724 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 6,494,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

