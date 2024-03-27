Well Done LLC Sells 749 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,804,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,075 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

