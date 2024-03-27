West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $329,179,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

