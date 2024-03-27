Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

