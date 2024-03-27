WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Down 78.8% in March

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 29th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
Shares of WeTrade Group stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 79,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,340. WeTrade Group has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WeTrade Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.