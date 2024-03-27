Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 352.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

