WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,340. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

