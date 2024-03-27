William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.40. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $310.41 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

