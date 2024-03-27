William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 341,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after buying an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 207,632 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

