Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $340.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $308.80 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $317.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

