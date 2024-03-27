X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,116,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,094 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $35.70.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after buying an additional 942,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 646,401 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after buying an additional 360,046 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.