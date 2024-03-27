XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.16. XPeng shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 10,938,913 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis increased its holdings in XPeng by 355.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

