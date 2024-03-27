Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 0.7 %

XNET opened at $1.48 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.