Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Up 0.7 %
XNET opened at $1.48 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
