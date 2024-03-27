Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $620,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

