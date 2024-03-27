YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Short Interest Down 77.1% in March

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of YSBPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YS Biopharma stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

Featured Stories

