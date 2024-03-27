Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cactus in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of WHD opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

