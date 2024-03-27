Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genpact in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of G stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.8% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $10,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 128,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.