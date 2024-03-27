Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,184,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.