Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.98. The stock had a trading volume of 234,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,489. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

