Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIONL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

