Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day moving average is $182.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

