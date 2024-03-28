180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,529.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,090 shares of company stock valued at $63,695. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

