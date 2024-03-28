2,597 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,670,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

