Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ALLY opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,869,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

