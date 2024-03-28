AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 5.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. 469,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,438,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $628.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

