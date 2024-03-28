Barclays Boosts McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $76.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.