Barclays Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $114.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $142.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

