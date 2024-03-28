Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFY opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is an increase from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.