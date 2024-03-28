Brendan W. Larkin Buys 53,527 Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) insider Brendan W. Larkin purchased 53,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,780.11 ($62,909.28).
Albion Development VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.04. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.15).
About Albion Development VCT
