Brendan W. Larkin Buys 53,527 Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Stock

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) insider Brendan W. Larkin purchased 53,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,780.11 ($62,909.28).

Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.04. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.15).

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

