Brokers Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

