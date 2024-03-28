Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,184.40 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,760.52).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,711 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,746.08).
- On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,875.27).
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,776.17).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.63) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 186.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centrica
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.