Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,184.40 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,760.52).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,711 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,746.08).

On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,875.27).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,776.17).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.63) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 186.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 579.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

