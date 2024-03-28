Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,765 shares of company stock worth $6,127,485 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

