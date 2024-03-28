Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Shares of PLAY opened at $61.46 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.