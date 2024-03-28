Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.83.

DFS opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,825,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

