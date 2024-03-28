Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Largo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Largo in a report released on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Largo Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Largo has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
