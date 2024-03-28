Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

