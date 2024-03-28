Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FC. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of FC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 133,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 1,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

