HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

