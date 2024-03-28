Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.89. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

