HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.80 price target on the stock.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.56.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after acquiring an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

