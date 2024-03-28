HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.80 price target on the stock.
HUYA Stock Performance
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 0.56.
HUYA Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.