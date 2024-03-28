Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Owen purchased 20,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,901.18).
Aeorema Communications Stock Performance
AEO stock opened at GBX 56.96 ($0.72) on Thursday. Aeorema Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.
About Aeorema Communications
