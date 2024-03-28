Insider Buying: Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Owen purchased 20,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,901.18).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at GBX 56.96 ($0.72) on Thursday. Aeorema Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

