Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Insider Purchases £20,043.40 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott purchased 30,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £20,043.40 ($25,329.71).
John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, John Scott purchased 30,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,022.12).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of JARA opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.44 million, a P/E ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.60 ($1.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.44.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement
