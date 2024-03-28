Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.